Press release:

To help celebrate Haywood County Arts Council’s 40th Anniversary, we are planning a new and exciting exhibition as part of our A Ruby Anniversary show in May: an HCAC benefit sale of original, postcard-sized works by established and emerging artists in our region.

Any artist can contribute to this sale. The postcard portion of this show is a fundraiser, and any postcard submitted to the event will be considered a donation to the Ruby Celebration of HCAC’s 40th year! There will be no commissions paid to artists for these gifts. However, you will have a great artistic impact and help support the arts in Haywood County in an original way! To enter, simply bring your postcard (at least 3-1/2 inches high x 5 inches long, no larger than 4-1/4 inches high x 6 inches long) to the Haywood County Arts Council between March 1 – April 10. Please note that though the art must be postcard-sized, it does not have to be made of paper: clay, wood, metal, and other 3-D artists are welcome to participate.

About this new idea, Executive Director Lindsey Solomon explains, “One of our Board Members – Suzanne Gernandt participated in a show like this several years ago in New York, and I’ve read about similar ideas like the 6×6 fundraising exhibit at the Rochester Contemporary Art Center. We thought it would be a really cool way for local artists to make a donation to the future of the arts in Haywood County in a fresh way. I plan to submit one myself!”

This offers a unique opportunity for buyers to acquire original, postcard-sized artwork for ONLY $40 EACH (less than a round of cocktails – give or take a martini). Offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and silently auctioned throughout the month, each piece is exhibited anonymously, and the identity of the artist is revealed only after the work is purchased. With the playing field leveled, all participants can take home a piece by a well-known artist, or one who’s just making their debut in the art world. Nonetheless, collectors walk away with something beautiful, a piece of art they love!

If you have any questions, please email info@haywoodarts.org or call 828-452.0593.