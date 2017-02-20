Press release from Haywood County:

Vaya Health, in partnership with the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, will unveil a mental health screening kiosk on February 27, 2017 at 1 pm. The kiosk is located in the HHS lobby located at 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 800, Clyde, NC 28721. The public are invited to attend.

The MindKare kiosks allows users to navigate through information about common mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, eating disorders, and posttraumatic stress disorder. Users perform a screening assessment and receive information on local treatment resources. The MindKare kiosk is designed for use in public spaces, though the screening is private and confidential. WNC residents can also participate in the screening assessments online at www.vayamindful.org.

According to Vaya Health, one in four Americans has a diagnosable mental health condition. Yet fear and stigma keep the vast majority from seeking treatment.