Haywood County Public Library’s second annual Library-Con will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. downstairs at the Waynesville Library. This Comic-Con-type event is fun for the whole family, and was a great success last year with around 250 visitors attending. With even more events planned for Library-Con 2017, this year’s Con is shaping up to surpass last year’s. Organized by Youth Services Librarian Lisa Hartzell, Library-Con is for lovers of comic books and beyond. Comic-Cons aren’t just about comic books, but encompass all forms of fantasy and science fiction, as well as movies, TV shows, role playing games and even anime and manga.

At this year’s all-day Library-Con, there will be panel discussions, workshops, live gaming demos and storytimes for young children. Adding to the excitement, there will be visits from special costumed guests, including characters from Star Wars, Ghostbusters, Star Trek and Batman to name a few.

Everyone is invited to dress in costume, whether as a superhero or other character. There will be a costume fashion show with prizes awarded. As this will be a family-friendly event, please make sure costumes are along those lines – no swords, lightsabers or any other kind of weapon (pretend or otherwise!).

For more information, visit the library’s website, www.haywoodlibrary.org, and click on the Library-Con tab for a schedule of Library-Con events closer to the date. Haywood Library-Con is also on Facebook. This event is open to the public and free to attend.