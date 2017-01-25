Haywood Regional Donates Items to Gatlinburg Fire Relief

(Clyde, N.C.) The wildfires that ravaged Gatlinburg in November of last year are still months away from a full recovery for many. Haywood Regional chef Derek Sword and Shane Danner, pastor of Cullowhee Valley Baptist and purchasing agent of Haywood Regional, donated kitchen supplies to a Gatlinburg church and members that lost homes and property. Items donated included coffee mugs, a microwave and food serving platters.

“I am very thankful and blessed to be part of an organization that is willing to reach out and help during a crisis situation, such as the Gatlinburg wildfires,” says Danner. “Many people are still displaced, many homes still remain on the ground, and many businesses are still recuperating or trying to rebuild. Helping in even a small amount of the recovery, can mean a lot.”

Danner, who is a pastor in Cullowhee, was able to coordinate with the Tuckaseigee Baptist Association (TBA) located in Sylva, N.C. which aids as a resource center for Baptist churches in Jackson County. They are now working in partnership with Banner Baptist Church of Gatlinburg. Banner Baptist lost their fellowship hall and several members lost homes during the wildfires.

Banner Baptist Church is collecting and in need of appliances, furniture and household goods (kitchen utensils, linens, etc.) They are also seeking cash donations or gift cards for Lowe’s Home Improvement, Home Depot and Walmart. If you would like to donate a gift card or funds, please mail to Banner Baptist Church, 209 Beech Branch Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738, with checks made out to Banner Baptist.

“I’m glad we were able to donate something to help this church that has been devastated by these wildfires,” says Sword.

If you would like to contribute online please visit the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief donation page at http://tnbaptist.serveronline.net/pymt/dr2016easttnfires.htm