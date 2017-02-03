Press release:

The Rekindling Your Nightingale Flame: A Healing Retreat for Nurses, will take place Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2017. Padma Dyvine, Trish Rux and Lillian Woods will host the retreat at The Providence Lodge and Gallery on the grounds of the Lake Junaluska Conference and Retreat Center. Rekindling Your Nightingale Retreats assist nurses to re-ignite their pride and passion for nursing through dedicated time for contemplation, growth, and support related not only to the workplace, but the individual’s identity as a nurse as well.

Nurses are valuable contributors to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. In a December, 19, 2016, American Nurses Association (ANA) press release, Pamela F. Cipriano, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, president of the ANA stated that “Every day, millions of nurses are on the front lines in the fight to improve the health of all Americans”. Additionally, she stated that “Whether nurses are by the bedside or in the boardroom, we continue to be a trusted resource and a vital part of our nation’s healthcare system”.

The ANA has created an initiative titled Healthy Nurse, Healthy Nation™ which “defines a healthy nurse as one who actively focuses on creating and maintaining a balance and synergy of physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, personal and professional wellbeing. A healthy nurse lives life to the fullest capacity, across the wellness/illness continuum, as they become stronger role models, advocates, and educators, personally, for their families, their communities and work environments, and ultimately for their patients.”

While nurses take great care of others, sometimes they need assistance and encouragement in taking care of themselves. Nurses encounter issues with high stress and overwork which lead to burnout and compassion fatigue on a regular basis. Van Bogaert et al., (2013), report that many nurses consider leaving the profession altogether due to concerns with poor job satisfaction, workforce instability, and safety in the healthcare environment. Through Rekindling Your Nightingale Flame Retreats, this experienced team of nurses advocate for nurses and support the mission of professional nursing organizations to improve nurse recruitment and retention efforts. They are truly nurses nurturing nurses. Register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rekindling-your-nightingale-flame-tickets-30729137678?aff=es2 For more information, contact Trish Rux at 828-734-0882. or email her at rekindlingYNF@gmail.com.

Padma Dyvine, RN, MA, CHPN, AHN-BC has more than 40 years in the healthcare workforce incorporating many areas of nursing. Trish Rux, RN, CHPN, CHTP entered the nursing field in 1982 and calls it “One of the best decisions I ever made.” Lillian Woods, RN, MSN, CPNP, HTP has been a nurse for almost 30 years with 20 years as a pediatric nurse practitioner and is now getting her masters in counseling.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Trish Rux at 828-734-0882, or email her at rekindlingYNF@gmail.com.