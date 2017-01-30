Press release from Helpmate:

A team from Helpmate in Asheville has graduated from the Advocacy Learning Center, a national program through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. The team includes Ann Flynn, Associate Director, Joanna Knowles, Program Director and Nita Carroll, Systems Advocate.

The Advocacy Learning Center (ALC) is offered by Praxis International in partnership with the Office on Violence Against Women. During the 18-month course, the team focused on strengthening how they engage with survivors of violence, work to improve institutional responses to violence against women, and involve the community in ending violence. “The Advocacy Learning Center changed the way I thought about, talked about and the way I work with other women in the movement to end violence against women. The training gave me a historical perspective of this movement and specific, concrete advocacy tools to use in our community to end domestic and sexual violence,” said Nita Carroll, Systems Advocate for Helpmate.

Team members traveled to three in-person events and participated in numerous distance learning activities. Joanna Knowles also participated in a site visit to La Mujer Obrera to explore new ways of engaging and mobilizing the community, including those most affected by violence. Joanna shared this about the visit, “This visit broadened the view of the work we do, gave me an overwhelming sense of place and time in our centuries-long battle against oppression. It made me realize the power of community, and the role of whole families in this work.”

Helpmate was selected to participate as one of only 14 programs from across the country. As graduates of the ALC, they now join 193 programs and 480 advocates who have completed the ALC.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that one in five women will be sexually assaulted in her lifetime and one in three women will be a victim of domestic violence. The programs participating in the ALC are working to end sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, prostitution, and human trafficking.

Helpmate’s mission is to work with our community to eliminate abuse and fear by providing safety, shelter, and support for people who have been victimized by domestic violence. Helpmate’s services include 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter, individual counseling, support groups, court advocacy, case management, and education.

Everyone in the community has a role to play in ending violence against women. For more information about how you can help, contact Helpmate, 828-254-2968 or visit our website at www.helpmateonline.org. If you are experiencing domestic violence, call Helpmate’s hotline at 828-254-0516.