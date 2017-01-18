Press release:

Over 100 Republican, Democrat and Independent men and women from Hendersonville will travel Friday to Washington, D.C., to attend the Women’s March On Washington on Jan. 21. The Women’s March is anticipating drawing up to 200,000 people from across the world and to be the largest demonstration linked to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Two buses have been chartered to take local participants to the march and many others are attending individually, according to a local source. Donations have helped pay for scholarship seats, boxed lunches, t-shirts and snacks.

The mission of the Women’s March on Washington is to send a message to the new government on the first day in office — and to the world, as well — that women’s rights are human rights. The march originated when a retired attorney in Hawaii posted the idea on Facebook. The next day, 10,000 people had signed up for the march. Now over 150,000 are signed up to attend the peaceful demonstration.

For more national information about the march, go to womensmarch.com/mission/