JUST PUBLISHED: A GOOD WINTER READ BY A LOCAL AUTHOR

(HENDERSONVILLE, NC, February 10, 2017) – “The gang in River Bend find themselves dealing with aging parents and with a local nonprofit taking advantage of the elderly in the community,” local author Renee Kumor summarizes as she explains the plot in Old Debts, the ninth volume in her mystery-romance series, the River Bend Chronicles. Published this winter by Absolutely Amazing eBooks, Old Debts is available in print at Henderson County Library, as are all Kumor’s books. They are also available through the library’s e-lending service, OverDrive, and one can download her books on eReaders. Visit www.reneekumor.com for more information.

And who IS the “gang” in Kumor’s imaginary town of River Bend? Kumor’s characters, whose lives thread throughout the entire series, are all connected through the world of the town’s nonprofit organizations… always spiced with a little romance and murder. For example, in Old Debts, a murdered man is found in the barn of one of the town’s elder citizens. While investigating this unusual occurrence in River Bend, the detective discovers the state’s attorney-general is looking into financial wrong-doing at a local nonprofit for senior citizens. Perhaps the two events are tied to one another.

“From the beginning of this latest installment, Lynn, Dusty, and their friends learn about the challenges to the elderly in River Bend — from declining health through elder abuse to financial scams,” Kumor describes. “I incorporate the subtle connections and smoldering intrigue of small-town life into the evolution of the plot. I like my characters to have dimension and I want my readers to get to know them and their real-life concerns.”

Kumor, a Hendersonville-based author, was recently invited to be a panelist at her publisher’s upcoming Mystery Fest in Key West, Florida. The popular annual event for writers and fans of murder mysteries is scheduled in June. In the meantime, Kumor is available for readings and book signings. In March she will speak at “Conversations With Remarkable Women,” a speaker forum sponsored by the nonprofit organization Safelight.

Last year, Kumor completed Charity in Motions: Ten Years of Commentary on Nonprofit Board Services, a compilation of 50 columns previously published in the Hendersonville Times-News. It is due to her interest in nonprofit organizations that the stories of the River Bend Chronicles so frequently revolve around people and leaders of nonprofits.

Kumor has lived most of her life in small towns, including Hendersonville, her home of nearly 40 years where she and her husband raised their four children. Thus, River Bend, the imaginary town where her stories unfold, is the quintessential small-town backdrop for her newest book and, indeed, the entire series in the River Bend Chronicles.