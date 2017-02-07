Press release from The City of Hendersonville:

The Hendersonville Police Department is hosting a Gang Net Class in Hendersonville for regional law enforcement agencies. The class is to assist law enforcement in processing and tracking gang members and other groups in North Carolina more effectively.

“The City of Hendersonville does not have a gang problem. Although, it is important that we be proactive on the topic and work with other agencies to do the same.” Detective Brandon McGaha.

Gang Net is a system maintained by the NC State Highway Patrol. It is made available to other agencies throughout the state. For more information contact Detective Brandon McGaha.

In addition to HPD officers; agencies from Henderson, Transylvania, and Murphy Counties along with federal and state agencies have registered to attend the course.