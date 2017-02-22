From the Hendersonville Police Department:
For Immediate Release:
Contact: Detective Bruce Darrah
Phone: (828) 697-3043
Fax: (828) 697-3009
The Hendersonville Police Department is currently investigating a reported and suspected sexual assault of a jogger that occurred on West Lake Drive between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. the morning hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2017. If anyone saw anything suspicious; or has any information regarding this assault, please contact Hendersonville Police Detective Bruce Darrah at 828-697-3042 directly. As a preventive measure, the Hendersonville Police Department encourages all runners to constantly monitor their surroundings and use the following safety tips:
We realize that the night time might be a favorite time or the best time, depending on your schedule to run for many people; but there needs to be a sufficient dose of suspicion when running at night. If at all possible, do not run alone at night! Two people are harder to control than one; so attackers are less likely to strike and if they do, you’ve just doubled your chance of survival.
If you don’t have someone to run with, get a dog. Not only do dogs make you a less attractive target, dogs can sometimes sense danger before people can. Do Not Run with your earphones so loud you can’t hear what is around you. When you have loud music blaring in your ears, you can’t hear a potential attacker come up behind you. This could also slow your reaction time. Consider altering your route. When we run the same route; or the same two routes, day after day, at the same time, it could make you an easier target for attackers. Plus altering your route makes you harder to track. Altering your routes should keep you more alert because you are traversing a different terrain.
The more alert you are, the more likely you are to escape an attack. Consider running against traffic. This can make it harder for someone to abduct you in a vehicle if you see them coming. This also helps prevent traffic related accidents, especially if you like to run in the early morning or at dusk. Last, carry mace; but be very familiar with it. You can buy runner’s mace in a small can (3/4 ounce) that has a Velcro strap that fits easily around your hand or wrist. It is effective up to eight to 12 feet away—depending on aim—and one burst is usually enough to stop someone.
The Hendersonville Police Department has intensely increased our patrols in this area. And, we encourage those that run the city streets primarily after hours to contact the police department’s dispatch and make us aware of this.
