Press release from Hendersonville Sister Cities:

Hendersonville Sister Cities (HSC) is inviting local students aged 13-18 to participate in a local art and writing contest as part of the organization’s participation in the international Young Artists & Authors Showcase (YAAS) hosted annually by Sister Cities International.

Locally, HSC will accept student artwork, photography, film, and writing through March 31, and display the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place winners and 10 finalists in a traveling showcase at Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown, Black Bear Coffee Co., and the Henderson County Public Library Main Branch from April 10-23.

Winners of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place prizes of $200, $100, and $50, respectively, will be unveiled April 10 at Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown during a “gallery opening” event kicking off the two-week traveling showcase. The local 1st Place piece of art, photography, film, essay or poem will be sent to represent Hendersonville and HSC at the Sister Cities International 2017 Young Artists & Authors Showcase – which awards $1,000 to five Grand Prize Winners.

If the HSC entry to the international competition is a Grand Prize Winner or Finalist, HSC will sponsor the local student’s travel to the Annual Meeting in July in Virginia Beach, V.A.

By March 31, students should submit art, photography, films, essays, or poetry following the 2017 theme, “We’re Going Places,” drawing inspiration from their experiences with Sister Cities, travel, exchange, international friendships, and their goals to present their vision of where the future will lead.

Entries will be judged by an all-local judging panel consisting of Costanza Knight, teacher and 2-D artist; Sandee Setliff, mixed media artist; Michele Sparks, owner of Art MoB Studios; and Jennifer Heaslip, managing editor of the Hendersonville Times-News.

All local entries must be accompanied by corresponding Young Artists & Authors Showcase entry forms for Artwork, Essays & Poems, Photography, or Film, available for download at http://sistercities.org/YAAS. Students submitting artwork and photography should email HVLsistercities@gmail.com to coordinate in-person submission of their original pieces; students submitting essays, poetry or film may email their entries as attachments and the entry forms to the above address.

About Hendersonville Sister Cities

Hendersonville Sister Cities is part of Sister Cities International – a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network that creates and strengthens partnerships between U.S. and international communities to increase global cooperation and understanding through education, exploration of other cultures, travel, and social interaction. Enhancing the economy of Henderson County is also a goal, one that is cultivated through formal international partnerships and exchanges with other Sister Cities around the globe.