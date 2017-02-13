Invasive species can take over your property quickly. Kudzu, wisteria, ivy, bamboo, and other vines and weeds can kill trees and are hard to eradicate. Landowners and landscapers can pick up some great tips and information on Monday, February 27, at 6 p.m., at Henderson County Library auditorium on Washington St. in downtown Hendersonville from two people who deal with invasives regularly. Speakers for “How To Control Those Pesky Invasive Plants on Your Property” — David Lee, Natural Resource Manager, and Jennifer Adams, Habitat Restoration Associate, at Carolina Mountain Land Conservancy — will describe ways to conserve the value of your land by using best practices for getting rid of those pesky invasives. The presentation is sponsored by the Hendersonville Tree Board and is open to the public at no charge.

The informative PowerPoint presentation will describe effective, safe methods of treatment and include visual and written materials, handouts, and plant samples.

Hendersonville Tree Board is commissioned by the City of Hendersonville to provide advice on the selection and care of trees and shrubs in public places. The Tree Board also educates the public on the economic and aesthetic benefits of trees and shrubs for the community. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hendersonville as a Tree City USA for 24 years because of its high level of tree care. The city became a Bee City USA in 2015.