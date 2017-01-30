Press release from Andrea Kulish:

HGTV’s House Hunters International episode “Swinging Back to Sweden,” features former Asheville residents Elizabeth Reynolds McGuire and Lina Eriksson as they move from Asheville to Sweden and choose a new apartment. The show was filmed in several Asheville spots including a visit to the River Arts District. There, the stars of the show visit their artist friend Andrea Kulish at her Pink Dog Creative studio, where she is making Ukrainian pysanky eggs for the couple to have in their new home. Filming also takes place at Highland Brewery and downtown. The episode airs this Thursday, February 2 at 10:30pm on HGTV. If you miss the broadcast, you can watch it online on the HGTV website.