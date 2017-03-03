Press release from the city of Asheville:

Looking for a summer job? The City of Asheville is holding a Hiring Fair for Maintenance positions within the Parks and Recreation Department on from 2-7 p.m. March 6. Come to Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave., to learn about these positions and how to apply.

Openings include:

Landscaper/mowing

Cleaning/events

Ball field crew

Pay starts at $12.50 per hour and all openings at this hiring fair are temporary/seasonal opportunities.

A hiring fair is different from a job fair in that the City will interview and offer jobs to qualified candidates at the fair. The jobs will be finalized contingent upon subsequent screening steps.

Potential employees will be walked through the application process at the hiring fair but applicants are also encouraged to prequalify by registering with the City of Asheville Human Resources Department online here.

The City of Asheville pays a living wage, as calculated by Just Economics.

If you can’t make it to the hiring fair but are still interested in a job with the City of Asheville, we welcome you to visit our office on the 6th floor of City Hall, 70 Court Plaza, where computers are available for use to apply for job opportunities. Human Resources staff is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the City of Asheville Human Resources webpage.

Hiring fair flyer March 2017