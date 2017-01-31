Historic Pattern Company Changes Ownership in Asheville

One of the oldest independent sewing pattern companies in the country has transitioned ownership. Folkwear, run by Kate Mathews for the past 18 years, has been bought by Molly Hamilton of Fairview, North Carolina. Mathews, formerly of Fiberarts magazine and Lark Books, has retired and Hamilton will lead the company forward. The Asheville-based business provides original ethnic and vintage garment sewing patterns to customers around the world.

Molly Hamilton (left) and Kate Mathews. Photo courtesy of Folkwear

“Folkwear has been operated by a long line of passionate women who have always been committed to nurturing personal creativity through the fabric arts.” says Mathews. While looking forward to spending more time on her own creative ventures, Mathews is delighted to introduce the new owner, Molly Hamilton, “a talented, energetic, and savvy young woman.” With increasing interest in DIY, crafting and fiber arts, Hamilton believes Folkwear will continue to lead the way in the sewing pattern market. “I look forward to ushering this company forward, keeping up the tradition of well-written, beautiful ethnic and historical sewing patterns while also advancing the company in this modern age,” Hamilton says. She is overseeing the creation of a new website and new patterns for release in 2017.

Folkwear patterns are used by theater costume designers, historical reenactors, fashion and textile instructors, and individuals who love to sew their own unique clothing. Folkwear sells patterns to retail clients through their website, and wholesales patterns to over 100 shops and stores worldwide. The company will remain located in the Asheville-area.