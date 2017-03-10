Press release from McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension:

Historic Marion Tailgate Market

Tuesday, March 28

12 to 2 pm

Historic Marion Tailgate Market is hosting a community potluck to kick-off the 2017 market season. Learn about the exciting plans for the 2017 Historic Marion Tailgate Market!

Bring a friend and your favorite covered dish. The HMTM will provide the meat and drinks. Vendor applications will be provided.

In 2016, the HMTM celebrated 10 years of providing local foods and crafts by our local farmers and artisans. Let’s continue the tradition. Please RSVP by March 21, 652-2215 or Lou Godfrey