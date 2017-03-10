Press release from McDowell County Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension:
Historic Marion Tailgate MarketCommunity Kick-off PotluckTuesday, March 2812 to 2 pmHistoric Marion Tailgate Market is hosting a community potluck to kick-off the 2017 market season. Learn about the exciting plans for the 2017 Historic Marion Tailgate Market!Bring a friend and your favorite covered dish. The HMTM will provide the meat and drinks. Vendor applications will be provided.In 2016, the HMTM celebrated 10 years of providing local foods and crafts by our local farmers and artisans. Let’s continue the tradition. Please RSVP by March 21, 652-2215 or Lou Godfrey.Be a Tailgate Market AmbassadorFriday, April 78:30 to 10:30 amThe Historic Marion Tailgate Market is looking for people to help spread the word about the Tailgate Market. As a Tailgate Market Ambassador, you will assist with the promotion of the market, its events and educational programs. Take photos or videos at the market or its events to be used in marketing/media campaigns for the market. You will be spreading the word wherever you can..in your neighborhood, work, church, community events, or meetings. If you are passionate about the market and want to tell others about it, we will be hosting a training on Friday, April 7 from 8:30 to 10:30 am in the Extension Conference Room, County Administration Building, 60 East Court Street, Marion. Please RSVP by April 1, 652-8104 or Jane Dale.
