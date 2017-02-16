A planned widening of Interstate 26 through Buncombe and Henderson counties, as well as the planned replacement of the Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge, are included on a list of projects Gov. Cooper has submitted for funding consideration to the federal government.
Press release from the office of N.C. Governor Roy Cooper:
Governor Roy Cooper has submitted several ‘shovel ready’ infrastructure projects to be considered by the federal government.
Cooper’s administration provided the list of projects at the request of the National Governors Association.
“Moving ahead with shovel ready projects like these will create good paying jobs and provide a shot in the arm to our state’s economy,” said Governor Cooper. “Improving highways and mass transit will make North Carolina an even better place to live and do business.”
Projects submitted to the NGA include:
- Completing I-295 Fayetteville outer loop in Cumberland and Robeson Counties. The 39-mile outer loop would provide interstate connectivity for the region and provide Fort Bragg direct connections to I-95.
- Completing the Winston-Salem northern beltway. The 34.2-mile Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is split into eastern and western sections. The eastern section is part of the future I-74 corridor, and is divided into eight sections for construction purposes. The western part is split into 10 sections between U.S. 52 and U.S. 158.
- Improving the I-40 and I-77 interchange in Iredell County. The first section under construction includes widening I-40 to three lanes in each direction. The second section calls for building two bridges, ramp upgrades for the I-40/77 interchange, additional lanes for I-40 West, a ramp to U.S. 21, and upgrading an I-40 exit.
- Widening 22.2 miles of I-26 in Buncombe and Henderson Counties. In addition to widening I-26, work will also involve replacing the Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge.
- Improving I-95 Northampton, Halifax, Nash, Johnston, Harnett, Cumberland, and Robeson Counties. The improvements include a series of pavement rehabilitation projects along much of the 182 miles of the interstate in N.C., interchange additions, and upgrades. It also includes bridge rehabilitation safety projects to raise the clearance heights and the construction of new bridges over the interstate.
- Completing the Durham-Orange light rail transit project led by the GoTriangle transit agency. The project is a 17.7-mile light rail project that will connect Chapel Hill and Durham and serve 18 stations in areas that have been identified for future compact development and growth.
- Widening US 74 in Mecklenburg County. The project would widen Independence Boulevard to three general purpose lanes in each direction, construct one or two express toll lanes in the median in each direction, and convert highway to an expressway.
- Widening I-485 in Mecklenburg County. The proposal would add one express toll lane in each direction along I-485 from I-77 to U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard) in Mecklenburg County.