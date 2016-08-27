PRESS RELEASE:

The Center for Art & Spirit at St.George will mark the International Day of Peace, September 21, with an entire week focused on peace, from Sunday, September 18 through Sunday, September 25 2016, with special events each day. Saturday, September 24 will feature a multitude of events and activities, and the campus will be festooned with peace flags.

Between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday, September 24, there will be activities for all ages: creation of Peace Flags, Peace Collages, Peace Rocks, and Pinwheels for Peace. In the sanctuary, the symbols and sacred objects of major spiritual traditions will be displayed, including the “Golden Rule” as articulated by each one. Veterans for Peace, Chapter 99, will have their new offices at the Center open, and Christians for a United Community will have a staffed information table. At 2 pm, WNC4Peace will have an awards ceremony for the Peace Day Creative Project with entries from students across Buncombe County, as well as the naming of Peacemaker(s) of the Year. At 3 pm, Dances of Universal Peace will be open to all, no experience or dance background. necessary.

Participating Partners in Peace Week are: Center for Art & Spirit at St.George, C hristians for a United Community, Creative Peacemakers, Dances of Universal Peace, Saint George’s Episcopal Church, Montessori Learning Community, Veterans for Peace Chapter 99, and WNC4Peace.

Everyone is welcome at any or all of the CAS Peace Week activities: Schedule for the week:

9/18 Sunday 10:30 – Prayers for Peace with Holy Eucharist, with St.George’s Episcopal Church, sanctuary. All are welcome at worship, and at St.George’s Adult Forums on Peace – Sundays, September 4,11,18 & 25, 9:30-10:15 library, with various leaders.

9/19-24 Monday-Saturday – brief Prayers for Peace at the Peace Pole, located at the bottom of the ramp into the fellowship hall. With St.George’s Episcopal Church.

9/20 Tuesday 5-6 – all are invited to the Veterans for Peace Vigil at Pack Square

9/23 Friday 10-12 – Contemplating Peace, Contemplative Companions, library. Regular monthly gathering, this month focused on peace. All are welcome!

9/24 Saturday

10-2 – make Peace Rocks, Peace Collages, Peace Flags, and Pinwheels for Peace at various locations in and around the Center. (*additional information below)

10-2 – Veterans for Peace, Chapter 99, open house for their new offices at the Center. VFP also welcomes anyone to stand with them at their weekly Peace Vigil on Pack Square, Tuesdays 5-6.

10-2 – Christians for a United Community staffed information booth, on the CAS campus

2:00 pm – WNC4Peace awards ceremony for for Buncombe County students who submitted entries for the Peace Day Creatives Contest; and honoring of Peace Maker(s) of the Year.

3-4 – Dances of Universal Peace: an opportunity to watch, learn, and participate at your own comfort level. Led by Tarana Wesley and Shemsuddin Millard, who are organizers of the two monthly Dances of Universal Peace at CAS. Sanctuary. Donations welcomed.

9/25 Sunday 10:30 – Prayers for Peace with Holy Eucharist, with St.George’s Episcopal Church, sanctuary. All are welcome!

* Additional Information on Activities:

* Peace Flags – the children of Creative Peacemakers, Montessori Learning Community, and other groups will be making and/or bringing Peace Flags all week. Watch the CAS campus come alive with colorful Peace Flags festooned in the trees! And on Saturday, September 24, 10-2, come to the fellowship hall to make your own Peace Flags!

* Peace Village – a display of sacred symbols and objects from faith traditions around the globe. The Peace Village will be displayed all week in the sanctuary.

* Peace Collage – come and create your own collage of pictures, words, and other media. Materials provided, donations welcome.

* Peace Rocks – a project launched by Creative Peacemakers at the WNC4Peace display at the LEAF Festival in downtown Asheville. Come and paint your own Peace Rocks to take home or leave around town (schools, health care facilities, libraries, parks, community centers…). Materials provided, donations welcome.