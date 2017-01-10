Isis Restaurant and Music Hall presents The Funky Formal benefitting Francine Delany New School for Children

Friday February 3, 2017

6 p.m.-midnight

743 Haywood Road, Asheville

The Funky Formal is a fundraiser to benefit Francine Delany New School For Children. Guests dress-up funky, formal, or both and hit the dance floor. Enjoy live music by Pop Quiz, a teacher band at FDNSC, who rocks 80’s and 90’s covers with a twist. Following, DJ Ben Herring from Asheville FM 103.3 is spinning tunes until midnight. Guests can bid on a silent auction items and buy raffle tickets to win exciting goods from all of Asheville’s favorite local businesses. Come out for a great cause, enjoy food, drinks and the atmosphere of Isis Restaurant and Music Hall. Tickets are $10. This is an adults only event.

Francine Delany New School For Children provides an inclusive educational community that is committed to promoting social justice and preserving the inherent worth and human dignity of every person. FDNSC is a tuition-free, racially diverse, public charter school and a 501 C-3 organization. The teachers at FDNSC are empowered to help their students become independent, responsible and confident learners, in part, because of the school is governed by the directorate of teachers and they make all administrative decisions. The FDNSC community values creativity, curiosity and service.

In the fall, FDNSC celebrates its 20th anniversary! Every dollar raised from The Funky Formal goes directly to the construction of a brand new playground for the school – serving grades K-8. We hope that you will join us on February 3 from 6 p.m.-midnight at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall.