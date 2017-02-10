Press release from pop-up organizers:

Head bartender Jayce McConnell of Edmund’s Oast stops in Asheville for a one night pop-up at Nightbell on Saturday, February 18 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. During the event, Jayce will partner with Phoebe Esmon, cocktail program director at Nightbell, to offer a special al la carte menu featuring some of his favorite cocktails from Edmund’s Oast.

The stop is part of a five city “Bitter and Then Some Southern Road Tour” to celebrate the third anniversary of Edmund’s Oast. He will also be touting the upcoming expansion of the soon-to-open brewery—Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.—and the relocation, new name and focus of the retail wine and beer store—Edmund’s Oast Exchange. Patrons that attend the pop-ups on the tour can register-to-win dinner for two at Edmund’s Oast and a tour at the brewery to redeem next time they visit Charleston. One lucky person will be selected to win the prize.

Jayce will also be partnering with BevCon™, an industry-only beverage conference held in Charleston August 20-22, to promote plans for 2017’s event. Jayce serves on the national advisory board for the event and were instrumental in the event’s success. At each stop, beverage professionals can come and learn more about the event and register for a chance-to-win a free trip to Charleston to attend BevCon.

The tour stops include:

Friday, February 17 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. at The Crunkleton in Chapel Hill, NC

Saturday, February 18 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Nightbell in Asheville, NC

Sunday, February 19 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Bastion in Nashville, TN

Monday, February 20 from 4:00-10:00 p.m. at St. Leo in Oxford, MS

Tuesday, February 21 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Porcellino’s Craft Butcher in Memphis, TN

Most events are open to the public and guests can order off a special menu offered. For the finale, Porcellino’s will be featuring small bites paired with cocktails for $75 per person.

To learn more, visit us at http://bit.ly/2kPxgdi or http://www.bevconchs.com/preevents/ to learn more.

About Jayce McConnell

Head Bartender, Edmund’s Oast

Named a Zagat Charleston 2016 30 Under 30, Jayce McConnell is one of the South’s most recognizable and respected bartenders. Originally from Savannah, GA, McConnell moved to Oxford, MS in 2009 to attend college at Ole Miss. He soon started working at Snackbar and worked his way up from a prep cook to working behind the bar. He was credited for changing the cocktail scene in Oxford, a small college town, and had the dining elite coming in for his cocktails. He was named an Eater National Young Gun in 2013.