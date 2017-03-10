Update from the Jewish Community Center:
Purim Carnival Rescheduled for Saturday, March 11!
Due to inclement weather, the JCC’s purim carnival originally scheduled for
Sunday, March 12, has been moved to Saturday, March 11 from noon – 3:30 p.m. in the JCC gym.
Join us this Saturday for carnival games, a costume parade, make your own Mischloach Manot in the Israeli Shuk, music, food and fun for everyone! Adult and child activities available, so bring the whole family! Proceeds benefit Shalom Children’s Center.
*Note: The Hamantaschen contest has been cancelled.
Volunteers Needed for the Purim Carnival!
Due to the change in time and date of this year’s Purim Carnival, we’re urgently looking for wonderful volunteers to help us set up and run the festivities. The revised volunteer schedule for the carnival is as follows:
Carnival set up – today, Friday, March 10, 6 pm
Running carnival activities – Saturday, March 11, from 11:30 – 3:30 p.m. (2 shifts available, please contact Natalie Kramer for details).
If you’re available, please contact Natalie Kramer by email or phone (828-242-5360) ASAP.
