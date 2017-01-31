Press release:

Located in the heart of downtown Brevard, The Phoenix music venue and farm-to-table restaurant has announced their February live music schedule, as well as news that internationally-acclaimed musician and drummer Jeff Sipe will take up residency at The Phoenix for the month of February. Jeff Sipe, along with bandmates Mark McDaniel and Mike Barnes (collectively known as KaiZen) will take the stage every Monday night at 7pm during the month of February starting February 6th.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Jeff Sipe back here on Monday nights,” said Carolyn Allgood, co-owner of The Phoenix. “These are world-class musicians, and already there is a huge buzz among the music community and fans, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Allgood’s partner and Phoenix co-owner Keturah Allgood agrees and is also excited about the coming year. “As musicians ourselves, our vision for The Phoenix has always been for it to be a relaxed space offering the best in live music,” said Allgood. “We’re so proud to offer live quality music six nights a week – all for free. This is shaping up to be a great year.” Keturah and Carolyn Allgood’s band, Blown Glass, is scheduled to perform at The Phoenix on January 17 at 9pm. Other live music offered includes a jazz night every Wednesday evening hosted by Jason DeCristofaro.

The Phoenix, located at 14 S. Gaston Street, features a performance area, a casual sitting area for music fans to soak up the music scene and ambiance, as well as full-service bar offering specialty craft cocktails and infusions made in-house (including pineapple habanera tequila, peach moonshine, and a cinnamon whisky that is coming soon).

The venue also features a main dining area with seating for up to 70 guests, and culinary options for foodies that Southern Living magazine boasts as an “eclectic menu” of favorites, including fried green tomatoes, pecan encrusted trout with maple beurre blanc, fried chicken, and cottage pie.

The Phoenix has also announced a season of monthly five-course wine and beer dinners, alternately offering specially prepared gourmet food tastings paired with specialty wines and beers. A beer dinner on February 7th will pair locally crafted beer with Chef Miles Hogsed’s crab stuffed grouper, adobo braised pork loin, spicy chicken kebabs, Thai chicken coconut soup, and more. A five-course French wine dinner on Feb 21st will feature all French cuisine and wines. Also for February, a Valentines Day dinner menu has been rolled out for those wanting to make reservations to celebrate the holiday with their sweetheart.

The Phoenix also serves brunch every Sunday with live music to accompany. Sunday brunch includes a wide assortment of specialties including eggs benedict, New Orleans style shrimp and grits, fried chicken with crepes, and more.

“2017 is going to be a great year for food and music fans in Brevard,” said Allgood. “We want locals and visitors alike to feel at home here at The Phoenix.”

For information on how to make a reservation and for more updates, go to thephoenixbrevard.com or call 828-877-3232.