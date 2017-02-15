JELF interest-free loan for higher education

Posted on by Thomas Calder

Press release from the Jewish Family Services: 

Applications for interest-free loans for higher education (college, graduate school and vocational programs) are available to Jewish students in your area for the 2017-2018 school year from JELF (Jewish Educational Loan Fund).

From March 1 – April 30 (and from September 1 – September 30), the loan application is available on JELF’s website at jelf.org.

JELF loans are need-based and offer “last-dollar” financing, meaning that JELF provides the final dollars that bridge the gap between a student’s total financial resources and the cost of attending school.

To qualify, applicants must be:

Enrolled full time in a program leading to a degree or certificate at an accredited U.S. institution
A U.S. citizen or have lawful immigration status
Able to demonstrate financial need (2017 FAFSA application required).

For more information, contact application@jelf.org or visit jelf.org.

