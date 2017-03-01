Press release:

Jewish Family Services Announces the Opening of the Hendersonville Elder Club



March 1, 2017 Hendersonville, NC: Hendersonville is home to a new Elder Club opened recently by Jewish Family Services of WNC (JFS). The Hendersonville Elder Club, is held on Wednesdays from 11am until 2pm at Agudas Israel Synagogue, 505 Glasgow Lane. The program is open to older adults of ALL FAITHS. The Elder Club serves older adults who would benefit from socialization, friendship, exercise and stimulating activities in an enjoyable, structured group setting.

Elder Club participants engage in music, art, discussions, crafts, games and a variety of creative activities, and enjoy a nutritious kosher lunch. Transportation may be arranged by JFS with Apple Country Transit.

Professional staff and trained volunteers facilitate and supervise the program, which is modeled on the successful Elder Club program offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Jewish Family Services in Asheville, 2 Doctors Park Suite E, 417 Biltmore Avenue.

The Hendersonville Elder Club is funded in part by grants from the BJH Foundation for Senior Services, Henderson County Aging Services Home & Community Care Block Grant, the Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Henderson County, the WNC Jewish Federation, and from generous individual donors.

For information about the JFS Elder Club in Hendersonville or in Asheville, contact: Jewish Family Services of WNC, 828-253-2900; info@jfswnc.org or visit: jfswnc.org.