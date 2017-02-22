Jewish Family Services of WNC Received over $140,000 in Grants

Asheville, NC — Jewish Family Services of WNC, Inc. (JFS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is proud to announce the largest grant funding year in the history of the social service agency, with generous awards from seven funders totaling more than $140,000 for fiscal year 2017.

According to Executive Director Alison Gilreath, the following funders have awarded grants to JFS to support ongoing programming in the areas of mental health counseling, case management, Elder Club Group Respite, transportation, and general operating funds. The BJH Foundation for Senior Services, located in Greensboro, NC, provided the largest grant allocation ever awarded to JFS.

BJH Foundation for Senior Services – $58,500 (Case Management, Mental Health, Elder Club Group Respite-Asheville & Hendersonville)

WNC Jewish Federation – $30,400 (General operating funds)

Community Foundation of WNC – “People in Need” – $20,000 (Case Management)

Buncombe County Aging Services – $16,663 (Elder Club Group Respite-Asheville)

Federal Transit Administration 5310 Grant – $8,804 (Older adult transportation-Hendersonville)

Community Foundation of Henderson County-Perry N. Rudnick Endowment Fund – $5,000 (Elder Club Group Respite-Hendersonville)

Henderson County Aging Services grant of $5,000 (Elder Club Group Respite-Hendersonville)

This past year has seen exceptional growth in the agency. JFS launched the first Elder Club Group Respite program in Hendersonville, in cooperation with Agudas Israel Congregation, and modeled on the continuing Elder Club in Asheville, established in 1999. JFS has also experienced a significant increase in mental health services since starting this program in 2014. With the generous support of these funders, JFS looks forward to assisting 300 clients in 2017.

Jewish Family Services of WNC is a social service agency serving the needs of individuals and families across Western North Carolina. As the only Jewish social service agency in the area, JFS is committed to providing assistance to all people regardless of faith, race, gender, and sexual orientation, and ethnicity, country of origin, age or ability.

For information contact: Jewish Family Services of Western North Carolina, 828-253-2900; info@jfswnc.org or visit: www.jfswnc.org.