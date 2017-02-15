Press release from Jewish Family Services:

Asheville, NC: Jewish Family Services of WNC (JFS) elected six new Directors to the Board for 2017. The following community leaders will participate in governance of this growing organization:

Edward de Bary, PhD, of Asheville, is a retired Episcopal minister, and is on the faculty of the University of the South and Mississippi State University.

Lorri Bura, of Candler, is owner/manager of a medicinal herb farm, directs the Vets “Farmacy” Training Program, and teaches military veterans experiencing homelessness how to become profitable organic farmers.

Chad Conaty, of Asheville, is Director of Philanthropic Engagement for MANNA Food Bank in Asheville. Previously, Mr. Conaty directed fund raising and donor relations for MemoryCare in Asheville, Alive and Kicking, the Peace Corps and American Red Cross in Zambia, and Share our Strength in Washington DC.

Rosemary Dehlow, LMSW, of Asheville, is co-owner of Geraldine’s Bakery on Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. Ms. Dehlow is a licensed counselor with expertise in substance abuse. Previously she served as Chief Program Officer and Vice President for Community Housing Innovations in Patchogue, NY.

Michael Dulion, of Asheville, is with the Dulion Consulting Group (DCG). Mr. Dulion has 30 years leadership experience in a variety of mid-market companies in diverse industries. DCG consults with mid-market companies in transition.

Harvey Morse, of Waynesville, is a private investigator specializing in genealogical research and finding missing heirs. Mr. Morse served in a variety of law enforcement positions in Florida and was the Police Commander of the Olympic Games in Athens GA in 1996.

Jewish Family Services of WNC is a social service agency for all individuals and families in Western North Carolina. Services include Mental Health Counseling, Case Management, the Elder Club Group, caregiver support, a food pantry, and more. Services are provided in an integrated manner with collaboration by professional staff members. JFS services are all people regardless of faith, race, gender, and sexual orientation, and ethnicity, country of origin, age or ability.

For information contact: Jewish Family Services of Western North Carolina, 828-253-2900; info@jfswnc.org or visit: www.jfswnc.org.