Press release from Kim Roney:

Asheville, N.C. (January 26, 2017) – Today Kim Roney announces her campaign for a seat on Asheville City Council. She is a registered Independent seeking one of three seats in this year’s non-partisan race.

Kim was born and raised in rural Darlington County, South Carolina and studied at James Madison University where she met her husband, Nathanael. They moved to Asheville in 2006, and since then Kim has accumulated a variety of life and professional experiences that will allow her to bring a unique and constructive voice to Council.

In 2008, Kim and Nathanael donated their car to charity–they now travel by bike, bus, skateboard, and on foot. Because of this experience using car-free forms of transportation, Kim applied for and was appointed to Asheville’s Multi-Modal Transportation Committee and Transit Committee. She’s seen first hand the flaws in our current transportation options, and how it impacts our city, especially workers, families, elderly, and the poor. Funding for our transit system is currently in question, yet we need to creatively address funding priorities for sidewalks and balanced transportation options not focused on vehicular traffic while moving towards free fare transit for our bus system.

Kim understands what makes Asheville so special. Her years of experience in the service industry, working as a musician and piano teacher, has allowed her to see that it is our unique and dynamic culture, as well as our mountains and rivers, that draws tourists However, she also knows the challenges of balancing life as a musician and artist while paying bills with a tourist industry paycheck.

Kim is deeply passionate about free speech and government transparency. She has spent 17 years working in independent community radio and is a founding board member of 103.3 AshevilleFM, where she volunteered from 2012-2015 as the full-time Station Manager and correspondent for the AshevilleFM News Hour, where she covered City Council meetings and non-profit news. Kim sees the need to actively engage all of Asheville in how the city works. Too many people feel disconnected from the process and shut out from government and policy making. Here in Asheville, from elected officials and boards and commissions members, to neighborhood associations and city communication policies, Kim believes we can find solutions together. As a registered Independent, Kim is unafraid to engage with all members of the community, not just those who share her views and life experiences.

“Here in the mountains of WNC, we benefit from a tradition of health and wellness, a long growing season, drinkable water, and relative safety from extreme weather events. We have a reputation as a progressive town with a thriving community spirit, but living in this town is increasingly more challenging for the working-class and people systemically marginalized by their class, race, gender, and sexual preference. Current statistics on poverty, cost-burdened housing and food, and economic disparity are evidence of this truth. There is hope for us to thrive as we grow, but it’s going to require us to look in the mirror, finding ways we can work together within our County and State to Be ‘Bout it Being Better. I hope you will join me in this effort!”

This is Kim’s first campaign for elected office. If any members of the public wish to reach out to Kim to discuss Asheville’s past, present, & future and how we can “Be ‘Bout it Being Better” (and what the heck that even means), she can be reached via email: kimroneyforasheville@gmail.com

Persona de contacto:

Kimroneyforasheville@gmail.com

Kim Roney anuncia su campaña para el concejo de la ciudad.

Asheville, N.C. (23 de enero, 2017) – Hoy Kim Roney anunció el lanzamiento de su campaña por una silla en el concejo de la ciudad de Asheville. Roney está registrada como independiente, y busca una de las tres sillas disponibles en la carrera sin partidos. En caso que se presente elecciones primarias, se llevará a cabo en octubre del 2017.

Roney nació y creció en el condado de Darlington, en Carolina del Sur. Kim y su esposo Nathanael se mudaron a Asheville desde Richmond, Virginia en el 2006, después de conocerse mientras estudiaban juntos en la universidad de James Madison. En la actualidad ella enseña piano tiempo completo en su estudio casero, además d atender el bar en Mothligth y toca música con regularidad. La familia Roney donó su vehículo a caridad en el 2008 en un esfuerzo por disminuir su dependencia en combustibles fósiles, tomando la decisión de utilizar medios de transporte activos como la bicicleta, autobuses, patinetas, y caminando. Además de disfrutar de los beneficios de salud del trasporte activo, ella cree que este tipo de vida presenta un buen ejemplo para quienes pueden hacerlo y mientras que promueve el cuidado del medio ambiente de Asheville y el planeta.

Ella comparte su amor por la música con la una gran pasión por la radio comunitaria, especialmente entrenando otras personas a ejercer su derecho a la libre expresión. Su experiencia de 17 años en radio comunitarias independientes, incluye esfuerzos en WXJM-Harrisonburg, WRIR-Richmond, y WPVM-Asheville, así como su experiencia como mimbro fundador de Friends of Community Radio, la organización que soporta 103.3 Asheville FM. En esta estación sirvió como voluntaria de tiempo completo desde 2012 hasta 2015, manager de la estación, sin sueldo, así como ex-corresponsal y productora de la hora de noticias en AshevilleFM y productora de Tierra del Cielo en colaboración con WNCAP. En la actualidad, Roney produce Reel Talk con Marc McCloud de Orbit DVD y The Wild Gardener con Peter Loewer.

“Asheville tiene una larga historia de turismo entrelazada con la salud y el bienestar. Aquí en las montañas de Carolina del Norte, nos beneficiamos de una larga temporada de cosecha, agua potable, y seguridad de eventos climáticos severos. Tenemos la reputación de ser un pueblo “progresista” con un espíritu de comunidad emprendedor, pero vivir en este pueblo es cada día más difícil para la clase trabajadora, y las personas que han sido marginalizados sistemáticamente por su raza, género, y preferencias sexuales. Las estadísticas más recientes en niveles de pobreza, costo de vivienda y comida, y disparidad racial y económica son evidencia de esta verdad. Hay esperanza de prosperar y crecer juntos, pero requerirá que miremos nuestras vidas y encontrar la manera de trabajar juntos para “Be Bout it Being Better”

En la actualidad Roney sirve en la Comisión de Transporte Multi-Modal de Asheville, representando problemas de tránsito como miembro del comité de tránsito. Esta es su primera campaña para cargos oficiales.