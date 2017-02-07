Press release from Haywood Regional Medical Center:

Haywood Regional Medical Center is hosting the series “Know Your Numbers – Heart Month Screening” to promote awareness of signs and symptoms of a heart attack, heart health, survive – don’t drive, hands only CPR, and more. These events are free of charge and open to the public. The screenings will be held each Tuesday and Thursday from February 7 – March 2 from 9am – 11am which will include BP / BMI screenings, signs & symptoms of a heart attack, Stay Alive – Don’t Drive, hands only CPR information, and more. Visit MyHaywoodRegional.com/popup or call 800.424.DOCS (3627) for more information. Locations are as follows:

“People tend to wait when they think they might be having a heart attack, and that’s a mistake,” said Susan Odom, MSN, RN, CCRN, NE-BC, ED Director at Haywood Regional. “The average patient arrives in the emergency department more than two hours after the onset of symptoms, but what they don’t realize is that the sooner a heart attack is treated, the less damage to the heart and the better the outcome for the patient. With our new accreditation and ongoing community outreach, we hope to bring greater awareness to the importance of timely care and help even more people in western North Carolina.

To become an Accredited Chest Pain Center, Haywood Regional Medical Center engaged in rigorous evaluation by SCPC for its ability to assess, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. Chest Pain Center accreditation improves care by enhancing coordination among all providers involved in the patient’s care: emergency responders, local EMS, our hospital ED team, the critical care unit and cardiac rehab. To Western North Carolina, this means that processes are in place that meet strict criteria aimed at: