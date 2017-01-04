Press release:

This holiday season, be good to yourself and register for a Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions Workshop. The next Living Healthy Workshop will be held in West Asheville on Friday afternoons, beginning Friday, Jan. 20. Registration is limited to 15 participants. This free program is offered through Land of Sky Regional Council, and has a long history of helping community members build their self-management tool boxes. Since 2010, Land of Sky Regional Council has coordinated 63 workshops serving over 600 participants.

Living Healthy with Chronic Conditions is a workshop for people ready to take charge of their health. Developed out of Stanford University, the program is designed for adults with ongoing health issues learn how to:

Find better ways of dealing with pain and fatigue

Discover easy exercises to help improve or maintain strength and energy

Learn ways to get more restful sleep

Improve nutrition

Talk effectively with family, friends and health professionals

Understand new treatment choices

The workshop format is highly interactive. Participants meet weekly, for six weeks, to practice new self-management techniques and develop a personalized action plan. With program completion, participants receive a Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions reference book and relaxation CD.

The Living Healthy Program has evidence-based results. In one randomized-controlled study of over 1,000 people with chronic conditions, Living Healthy participants showed significant improvements in exercise, cognitive symptom management, communication with physicians, self-reported general health, health distress, fatigue, disability, reduced days in the hospital and fewer outpatient visits. It is estimated that for every $1 invested in the program, $10 are saved in health care expenses. While cost-savings is important, your time is priceless and so is your health. Invest in learning how to better manage your health now, so you’ll enjoy the returns of good health and quality of life much longer.

For more information or to enroll call Stephanie Stewart at 828-251-7438 or email stephanie@landofsky.org