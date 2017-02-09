Press release:

WHAT: SPRING LEAF FESTIVAL

WHEN: THURSDAY, MAY 11 – SUNDAY, MAY 14, 2017

WHERE: LAKE EDEN | BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

TICKET INFO: Advance ONLY – Averaging at $40 for the day or $177 for the weekend. Kids under 10 FREE.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: http://www.theleaf.org/tickets

ORGANIZATION WEBSITE: http://www.theleaf.org

LEAF Community Arts is thrilled to announce its dynamic lineup of performing artists for the Spring 2017 LEAF Festival, taking place Thursday, May 11th to Sunday, May 14th near Asheville at the majestic Lake Eden in Black Mountain, NC. We invite one and all to experience ‘Ignite & Inspire’, featuring NEA grant funded “Legends of Africa” artists representing 13 countries from the Mother Continent: Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Madagascar, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Malawi, Tanzania, Mali, Ivory Coast, and Mauritania. Tickets are available at www.theLEAF.org/tickets. Want to engage with LEAF’s year-round work in cultural arts education? New in 2017, LEAF Members get exclusive access to purchasing Weekend PLUS tickets. Children 10 years and under are FREE.

“Music and art have the power to enliven the mind, awaken the heart, and inspire the soul. At a time where so many feel disconnected and divided, the 44th LEAF Festival declares itself Sanctuary – creating a welcoming space for all walks of life and all ways of perceiving our diverse world. This spring, prepare for an experience that will ignite your imagination and inspire your spirit to take hold of your creative dreams and allow them to soar. Each artist featured over the weekend have been carefully selected for not only being masters of their craft, but for standing firm as way-makers of powerful messages of hope, freedom, and inspiration. This festival also features a powerful blend of ancient tradition captured within new innovative voices reflecting the times. Join us this LEAF Festival for an opportunity to reconnect with the community you love – and celebrate the unifying power of world music, art, and culture!” ~ Ehren Cruz, LEAF Performing Arts Director

OFFICIAL 44th LEAF Festival Performer Lineup

Macy Gray, Antibalas, A Tribe Called Red

Lee Fields & The Expressions, Martin Sexton, Danay Suarez

Rocky Dawuni, Sara Watkins, Mokoomba of Zimbabwe

Plena Libre, Daby Toure, African Guitar Summit, Lost Bayou Ramblers

Dirtwire, Mike Love, Jon Stickley Trio, Earthcry, The Ragbirds

Underhill Rose, Lyric, The Screaming J’s, Ashley Heath & Her Heathens

Les Amis, Santos GlocalSoul, Nex Millen, Jeff Bradley, DJ Kutzu

Masankho Banda, Grandfather Mazatzin, Darrell Rose, Fredy Nganga, Geri Littlejohn

Unifire Theater, Trillium Dance Co, Illuminera, Faerie Kin, Clan Destiny Circus, Nu Paradigm

Contra Feat: Notorious, Contra Force, Barefoot, Adina Gordon, Michael Hamilton

Pisgah Presents: Campfire Reverends, LEAF International Intore Rwanda & Tanzania

44th LEAF Poetry Slam, 4th Annual Newsong Singer Songwriter Competition, and many more!

To join the conversation on social media, use event hashtag – #LEAFIgniteInspire