Now accepting submissions to the 4th Annual NewSong Presents: LEAF Festival Singer-Songwriter Competition

Thursday, February 16. (Asheville, NC) – LEAF Community Arts (LEAF) and NewSong Music announce the launch of the 4th annual NewSong Presents: LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition.

With a mission to identify and celebrate exceptional performers and songwriters from across North America, the competition aims to bring some of the continent’s most accomplished emerging artists to showcase and compete at the 44th LEAF Festival, which takes place May 11-14, 2017, and the chance to advance to perform at the legendary Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

The contest begins accepting online song submissions today (February 16); the final deadline to enter is Sunday, April 2, and discounted ‘Early Bird’ pricing ends Tuesday, March 7. Judges will select eight finalists from online submissions, who will then perform in the live showcase and competition finals at the Spring LEAF Festival on Saturday, May 13. A panel of music industry judges will select the overall winner of the competition.

“LEAF is thrilled to once again partner with NewSong Music for the 4th annual singer songwriter competition,” says Ehren Cruz, LEAF Performing Arts Director, “providing artists with the unique opportunity to share their music, artistry, and spirit at the 44th LEAF Festival this Spring.”

The GRAND PRIZE winner will be awarded a paid, featured performance (including lodging & accommodations) at the Fall 2017 LEAF Festival, held October 19-22 in Black Mountain, NC (right outside of Asheville). The winner will also advance to perform and compete at New York City’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts later this year in the live performance finals of the 16th annual, international NewSong Music competition.

“NewSong Music is delighted to be partners with our hometown friends at LEAF to produce the fourth annual singer-songwriter showcase and competition at this spring’s LEAF Festival, says Gar Ragland, NewSong Director & Co-Founder. “The program has increasingly attracted outstanding emerging talent from across North America and beyond, whom we’ve been honored to invite to showcase and compete at one of the country’s best arts music and arts festivals … all right here in our own backyard!”