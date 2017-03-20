Press release:

On Monday, May 15 from 11am-12pm, LEAF invites the community to a culturally rich performance by Masankho Banda, LEAF International Rwanda and LEAF International Tanzania at The Orange Peel. This performance is a fantastic opportunity for school field trips, homeschoolers, all those who want to continue the LEAF weekend, or cannot make to LEAF Festival to experience an electrifying cultural performance. The 44th LEAF Festival will be taking place the weekend prior (May 11-14) and is set to IGNITE & INSPIRE featuring Legends of Africa! This showcase will bring the energy from Lake Eden direct to Downtown Asheville!

Masankho Banda, a multi-disciplinary Performing Artist, InterPlay Leader, Spiritual Healer, and Peace Builder from Malawi, Central Africa will headline the showcase and be accompanied by LEAF International Rwanda and LEAF International Tanzania. Masankho learned to dance and tell stories in his country growing up as a child. The students will learn songs and dances of gratitude from Malawi, Nigeria, Zimbabwe & South Africa. The focus will be gratitude for our ancestors, gratitude for things of nature, gratitude for love and for friendship. Masankho brings this learning to all his presentations and classes. Masankho is the recipient of the “Unsung Heroes of Compassion” Award awarded by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in May, 2001.