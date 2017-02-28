Press release from Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers:
Gardening in the Mountains presents:
Alternative to the Vegetable Stand: Growing Your Own Vegetables
Thursday, March 16, 2017
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NC Cooperative Extension
Buncombe County Center
49 Mount Carmel Road
Asheville, NC
Presenters: Donna Sapp, EMGV and Barb Harrison, EMGV
When that platter of fresh vegetables comes from your own garden there is great satisfaction. How do you get there? Come and find out about the commonly grown vegetables in our area. We will present descriptive information on the plant’s season, temperature, soil, light, water requirements and planting techniques.
The talk is free but registration is requested by calling 828-255-5522.
You are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.
