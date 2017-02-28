Press release from Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers:

Gardening in the Mountains presents:

Alternative to the Vegetable Stand: Growing Your Own Vegetables

Thursday, March 16, 2017

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NC Cooperative Extension

Buncombe County Center

49 Mount Carmel Road

Asheville, NC

Presenters: Donna Sapp, EMGV and Barb Harrison, EMGV

When that platter of fresh vegetables comes from your own garden there is great satisfaction. How do you get there? Come and find out about the commonly grown vegetables in our area. We will present descriptive information on the plant’s season, temperature, soil, light, water requirements and planting techniques.

The talk is free but registration is requested by calling 828-255-5522.

You are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.