Learn to grow vegetables with Master Gardeners on March 16

Posted on by Virginia Daffron
Photo courtesy of the Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers
Press release from Buncombe County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers:

Gardening in the Mountains presents:
Alternative to the Vegetable Stand: Growing Your Own Vegetables

Thursday, March 16, 2017
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

NC Cooperative Extension
Buncombe County Center
49 Mount Carmel Road
Asheville, NC

Presenters: Donna Sapp, EMGV and Barb Harrison, EMGV

When that platter of fresh vegetables comes from your own garden there is great satisfaction. How do you get there? Come and find out about the commonly grown vegetables in our area. We will present descriptive information on the plant’s season, temperature, soil, light, water requirements and planting techniques.

The talk is free but registration is requested by calling 828-255-5522.
You are invited to bring a brown bag lunch.

