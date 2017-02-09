Press release:

Learning Hands-Only CPR can Help Save Lives During Cardiac Arrest



(Clyde, N.C.) According to The American Heart Association, cardiac arrest occurs suddenly and often without warning and also is a leading cause of death in the United States. Death can occur within minutes if the victim does not receive treatment, which is why knowledge of hands-only CPR is so vital in saving someone’s life until emergency personnel can arrive. Haywood Regional Health & Fitness Center (HRHFC) will be hosting an American Heart Association Hands-Only CPR course on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm.

Hands-Only CPR refers to the use of chest compressions only when attempting to resuscitate a victim of cardiac arrest. This technique can be of particular value when the physical condition/immobility of the rescuer inhibits full CPR from taking place, such as in the case of an elderly spouse or caregiver. The invaluable knowledge of how to at least apply chest compressions could be the skill that saves the life of a loved one.

(Hands-Only CPR course is intended for learning purposes only; this course does not yield actual CPR certification.)

Hands-Only CPR is offered to members of HRHFC and to patients of the HRMC Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Clinic, for a fee of $15 per person; it is available to non-members/general public at a cost of $25 per person. To register, please see the front desk staff of HRHFC at 828.452.8080. Registration, along with payment in full, must be received no later than Wednesday, February 22.

For more information, please call Haywood Regional Health & Fitness Center at 828.452.8098.

