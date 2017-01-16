Press release:

Asheville artist Macon York, 31, has been through many life changes in the seven years since starting her bold and colorful line of hand-cranked letterpress greeting cards and stationery known as Macon York Letterpress and Design. Over the years, she began to feel confined by sharing her personal name with her business’ brand, and wanted a new name for the business that better represented what she offers. Thus Cotton Blossom Press was born: a new, expanded, more elegant iteration of Macon’s letterpress artistry. The rebrand presented Macon with an opportunity to rethink her entire business structure and organizational systems, incorporating the wisdom and knowledge she has gained ​since starting her business. ​

About the new ​business ​name, Macon says: “I was inspired to name the business Cotton Blossom Press because the paper I use in my letterpress work is made from cotton, and I love that cotton is a natural, durable, and elegant product grown from the earth. Paper products are similar to blossoms in that they are fleeting and beautiful​,​ not meant to last forever. With a new business name, I am free to reclaim my name for my own identity as an artist, a hiker, ​and ​a homesteader.” Exploring diverse interests and paths in life is natural for Macon; in recent years, she has worked for Martha Stewart Living in New York City, traveled France working on organic farms, and hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. This last adventure was most life-changing; it is where she met her now-husband, Luke Costlow.

To celebrate this exciting transition, Macon is hosting a letterpress party at her studio in West Asheville. Guests are invited to enjoy artisan bites and drinks from local small businesses, mingle with wedding vendors and artists, and hand-crank the letterpress machines to create coasters and ​notecards​. The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 5th, from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon. To RSVP or for more information, please email macon@cottonblossompress.com or visit​ ​the ​Cotton Blossom Press Facebook Page.