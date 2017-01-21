Press release from Campaign for Southern Equality:

Pisgah Legal Services and the Campaign for Southern Equality announce a free workshop to assist LGBTQ people with enrolling in the Affordable Care Act and learning more about their health care options. The workshop will take place Wednesday, January 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Pisgah Legal Services (62 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC). The deadline to enroll in the Affordable Care Act is January, 31, 2017.

This walk-in event is free and open to the public and will also offer free pizza and beverages. Attendees can meet with a trained expert to help understand your health insurance options, including:

o Walk through an application, get help picking a plan or just ask questions about your options.

o Financial assistance is available to help make plans affordable. We help you look at your options and to make the choice that is right for you.

More resources and information available at these links:

This event is also supported by Western NC Community Health Services, which offers LGBTQ-friendly primary care and runs a Transgender Health Program serving people across the region.