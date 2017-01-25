Develop Resilience

Mills River, NC- Wood heat is extremely sustainable and renewable. It is practical for those that live in rural or suburban areas because it’s easy to access, it’s affordable, and it requires no other energy source to burn. The heat it produces can be “harvested” and used in several different types of applications to heat water for cooking, cleaning and other household uses. On February 7, Richard Freudenberger of Living Web Farms will teach different methods of harvesting hot water from a woodstove.



The February 7 workshop will cover three methods of harvesting hot water from simple to more complex. The simplest approach Freudenberger will cover is using a side tank or reservoir attached to a woodstove. This concept is common on old-style wood cookstoves. The tank can be fed with a valve and cold water supply and a valved outlet supply for hot water. This technique involves very basic plumbing and is pretty simple, yet useful.

Freudenberger will also teach more complex ways of harvesting hot water from your woodstove, methods that incorporate conventional plumbing. External heat capture using copper will be demonstrated at the workshop in addition to a discussion of internal heat exchangers, pumped systems and thermosyphon systems. Regardless of the method, safety is always a priority. Freudenberger will cover safety issues with each approach along with the pros and cons of each.

To register for Hot Water Harvest from your Woodstove with Richard Freudenberger, visit livingwebfarms.org/workshops/hot-water-harvest-from-your-woodstove