Announcement from Living Web Farms:

Spend your summer at Living Web Farms

Seeking 2-3 interns

The goal of our internship program at Living Web Farms is to equip and educate aspiring farmers with the tools and knowledge to farm sustainably. At Living Web Farms we value education, hosting year-round workshops on a diversity of topics related to sustainable living. With education being a major component of our work at the farm, interns are exposed to much more than the typical farming experience.

A previous intern at Living Web Farms shares, “We had a great time at Living Web Farms. Over 6 months we learned organic vegetable production methods using low mechanical input and little tilling, animal husbandry skills, basic greenhouse construction and season extension techniques, crop and grazing rotation strategies, curing and storage of produce, as well as the use of basic and advanced tools, from trowel to tractor. We enjoyed living right down the street from the farm in intern housing. We also appreciated drawing on the various expertise of the Living Web Farm employees, such as butchering, compost and compost tea application, bee-box construction, hand and walk-behind tractor techniques in permanent raised beds, to name a few.”

To Apply, Visit: http://livingwebfarms.org/internship-program/

Deadline is March 1