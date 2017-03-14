Press release from Chimney Rock State Park:

CHIMNEY ROCK, NC (March 7, 2017)— Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park isn’t kidding around with its latest Annual Passholder event.

On April Fool’s Day, Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., passholders have the chance to escape the everyday and Walk with a Llama.

Country Walk Llamas will visit the Park that day with several of their majestic animals. Accompanying the furry critters will be several guides, who will educate passholders about the mammal that’s related to a camel.

“Llamas are like dogs or cats,” said Hank Balch, owner of Country Walk Llamas. “You can do so much with them. People don’t realize it. After halter training, you can walk them on a lead. Llamas like their space, but they’re very friendly. If you come around, they’re curious about you.”

The exclusive four-hour event will allow Annual Passholders a chance to get up-close and personal with the animals.

“We’ll take mixed groups on a walk and let anyone who wants to lead a llama,” said Balch. “There will be a handler on hand at all times to share information about the llamas and answer any questions that people may have.”

Annual passholders won’t want to miss out on this experience, which will educate attendees about the mammal that leaves few signs of its presence.

“Most people don’t know that their hiking boots leave more of an imprint than a llama’s pad,” said Balch. “The animals are truly gentle giants. Each one has their own personality, and it’s amazing how adaptable they are to their surroundings.”

Cost for this outdoor adventure is $10 per person for passholders and includes a picnic lunch from the Old Rock Café. Annual passholders interested in attending Walk with a Llama can call 828-625-9611 by Wednesday, March 29 to RSVP.

If you’re not yet an annual passholder, you still have time to become one. Annual Passholder membership to Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is $28 per adult and $12 per youth (ages 5-15). Annual Passholder memberships are good for 18 months from the date of purchase until the Park’s elevator is back in operation. To purchase your pass and receive invitations to exclusive passholder events like Walk with a Llama, call 828-625-9611.

