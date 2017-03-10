Press release:

6 local public charter schools will be hosting elected officials on Sunday evening, March 19th, at Highland Brewery from 5-7 pm. Evergreen Community Charter School, Franklin School of Innovation, Francine Delaney, Fernleaf, Invest Collegiate and Artspace serve over 2,000 students in Buncombe and Henderson County.

A group of teachers, parents, board members and administrators from all of these charter schools created this event for policy makers to get to know the unique way that they serve students in our communities, to build relationships with each other, and to help give charter schools a voice.