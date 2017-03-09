Press release:

LOCAL CHURCH HOSTING GLOBAL BIBLE TEACHING SIMULCAST FEATURING BEST-SELLING AUTHOR PRISCILLA SHIRER

Event features Bible teaching with popular women’s author and speaker Priscilla Shirer

Mount Carmel Baptist Church

201 Mount Carmel Road

Asheville, NC 28806 – 828-254-4688 – mountcarmelonline.org

Asheville, NC– March, 6, 2017– LifeWay Christian Resources and Going Beyond ministries are partnering to simulcast Bible teacher and best-selling author Priscilla Shirer, live from Tulsa, ok., on April 8, 2017. Mount Carmel Baptist Church is partnering with the Buncombe Baptist Association to serve as a host location for the Western NC area.

Priscilla Shirer Live, sponsored by Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, will feature Shirer’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching.

“What an amazing day!” said Amy Bertsche, one of 400+ ladies who hosted the Priscilla Shirer simulcast at their church last year. “This was our first time hosting, and we were blown away by the worship music, Priscilla’s messages, and the prayer times. We felt very much a part of the live event and our women participated just as if they were in the arena.”

The event, which also features a unique prayer time, both challenges and encourages women to know God’s Word and grow deeper in their faith.

Shirer has authored a number of published Bible studies, books, and devotionals specifically for women including LifeWay-published Bible studies such as Armor of God, Gideon: Your Weakness. God’s Strength, Jonah: Navigating a Life Interrupted, and Discerning the Voice of God. She also starred in the Christian film War Room, which has prompted many to deepen their relationship with God through prayer.

Anthony Evans, who also happens to be Priscilla’s younger brother, is slated to lead worship for the event. Evans is a popular Christian recording artist, and many fell in love when he was featured on NBC’s reality show The Voice in 2012.

The Priscilla Shirer Simulcast kicks off on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church at 10am and ends at 5:30pm. The simulcast is “free” but $5 will be collected at the door to cover the cost of lunch. The event will include one full day of music and worship; sessions led by Priscilla Shirer; and opportunities for fellowship with other women from the Asheville community. Women may register for the event by logging on to mountcarmelonline.org by Wednesday, April 5th. For any questions call the church at 828-254-4688.