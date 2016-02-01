Press release from Minick Law:

We are proud to be launching “SLOW DOWN ASHEVILLE”; a public safety campaign designed to help motorists drive safely on Asheville’s busy and narrow roadways. Co-sponsored by N.C. Farm Bureauand FastSigns of Asheville, Minick Law will be distributing FREE “SLOW DOWN ASHEVILLE” yard signs to residents and businesses, to serve as a reminder to Asheville motorists to drive with appropriate caution on our city streets.



Asheville, N.C. holds the unfortunate title for the highest number of pedestrian injuries in the state, per capita. The city’s vibrant growth brings with it more challenges to pedestrian and bicycle safety, as our roads get more and more congested, and side streets become thoroughfares for drivers looking for shortcuts.

This project hits especially close to home for us at Minick Law, as many of our attorneys and staff members live in Asheville’s particularly congested neighborhoods, with young children and pets. Watching motorists zoom past our homes every day, we decided that we needed to do what we could to help address and bring much needed awareness to an important local issue.

Minick Law’s Asheville Personal Injury Attorney Lakota Denton handles a variety of serious pedestrian and bicycle accidents in Asheville, and as he puts it: “Unfortunately, I’ve seen some really sad and terrible things happen to pedestrians and bicyclists when drivers are going too fast and not paying attention. We need to drive like our own children and pets live on the street we’re driving on“.

Beginning on Wednesday February 10th, You can stop by the following locations to pick up your free SLOW DOWN ASHEVILLE yard sign for your home or business:

Minick Law – 30 Orchard St. Asheville, NC 28801

NC Farm Bureau – 41 Chamberlain Dr. Asheville, NC 28806

High 5 Coffee – 190 Broadway #102 Asheville, NC 28801

High 5 Coffee – 13 Rankin Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Edna’s of Asheville – 870 Merrimon Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Edna’s At The River – 219 Amboy Rd. Asheville, NC 28806

Biscuit Head – 733 Haywood Rd. Asheville, NC 28806

Biscuit Head – 417 Biltmore Ave 4F Asheville, NC 28801

(More locations TBD)

Want to be a distribution point for SLOW DOWN ASHEVILLE yard signs? Drop us an email

Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe.