Press release from event organizers:

On January 21, 2017 a rally to protect freedom in this country and resist the impending loss of human rights and freedoms that the Congress and President-Elect Donald J. Trump are dismantling on a daily basis will take place in downtown Asheville, when the Asheville RESISTORS join forces with the Asheville Women’s March in support of the Marches in Washington, beginning at 11 – 1 at Pack Square.

Asheville RESISTORS will meet at 10 am in front of the new Courthouse Annex on College Street and then join the nationwide movement as part of an effort to protect and defend hard-won American freedoms from potential change in Washington.

As part of this national movement, Haywood County RESISTORS will rally outside the Haywood County Justice Center on Jan.19, at 6 PM. All are welcome to this non-partisan event. Speakers include Rhonda Cole Schandevel, previous Democratic candidate for the NC State House, and others in attendance will be invited to speak as well.

ASHEVILLE RESISTORS encourage participation by everyone in NATIONAL RESIST DAY events scheduled for Jan. 19, 20, and 21. RESISTORS unable to attend a public event are still able to make a personal contribution in this critical fight for Democracy from your home, at work, or on your daily travels by doing the following:

Wearing a RESIST sticker or shirt or putting a sign in the yard!

Writing a note to your local members of Congress to share concerns and ask them to be vigilant against regressive legislation

Donate to any group (e.g. ACLU, NAACP, The Trevor Project, HRC, Planned Parenthood, etc.) that one feels will help protect our democracy and the rights of the people

Change Facebook profile picture to the RESIST symbol

Write a blog or Facebook post on why resistance is important to protect our futures

Join the Asheville RESISTORS Group on Facebook and share their page posts in other social media

Add a signature line to your email account(s) to carry the mission in every email that you send

Have open discussion with friends and family about concerns for the country

Do something that is especially nice for someone in need of help – loving kindness

Educate yourself on resistance by visiting a museum or memorial that stands for such a

Challenge yourself!

This is not only a one-time event, but an ongoing challenge for the future. The ASHEVILLE RESISTORS was created Jan. 10. Their ranks are growing daily and have received input and encouragement from around the country.

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1824838694437888/

RESIST T-shirts are being printed LOCALLY by Instant Karma at 725 Haywood Rd. Ordering details can be found on the Asheville RESISTOR Facebook Group page.

For more information on local activities, please contact Buddy Chambless at 828-242-5853 (Cell) or email at Buddy2001@gmx.us or Russ Elliott at 828-215-0330 (Cell).

—Resistance means persistence—

Background Information: RESISTORS are a diverse group of people: everyone from recent graduates to retired engineers to designers and artists who came together to channel political disappointment into constructive action. Our objective is to help people channel their energy toward local organization and action.

The premier national RESIST group was founded on Facebook and on January 10th, Asheville RESISTORS was founded to facilitate the Asheville community as well as our friends and supporters not in Asheville.

The first National Grass Roots event will be National Resist Day on January 19, 2017, with many other complementary events occurring during the week and weekend of Inauguration across the nation.

Since symbols have historically proven to be powerful unifiers of people, the RESIST Symbol was created in hopes it will act as a daily reminder of commitment to a just society — a reminder to be vigilant and to RESIST any attacks on democracy or the progress we have made as a society.

National RESIST Day is only the start of a commitment to RESIST, a commitment to be active and vigilant against any attacks on democracy and the progress we have made as a society. This commitment to RESIST on National RESIST Day has to start locally and with individuals just like each of us…and kept alive and supported by individual actions on a daily basis.

RESIST believes that local groups of concerned citizens (meeting regularly) are essential for preserving our democracy and protecting the rights of the people. We hope the RESIST symbol will inspire and unite local groups across the country — we also plan to facilitate communication between Resistor groups and highlight best practices and ideas that emerge using the Facebook Group page “Asheville RESISTORS”