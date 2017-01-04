Press release:

Still Point Wellness, best known as Asheville’s Salt Water Floatation (sensory deprivation) and Esalen® Massage spa, introduces a new “relaxation room” including a far infrared sauna and Migun massage bed to help locals ease into the winter months.

Many people struggle during the transition to colder, darker days. In fact, as many as 10-20% of people report feeling some degree of the “winter blues.” Depression that comes and goes with the changing of the seasons is referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Symptoms of SAD include tiredness, irritability, oversleeping, overeating and low energy. Developing a relaxation practice with the aid of far infrared light is an easy and effective way to combat the negative effects of chronic stress, a precursor for depression.

“Relaxation is a vital part of health, the more we integrate regular relaxation into our daily lives the better positioned we are to deal with stress and anxiety in a constructive way,” says Corey Costanzo, somatic psychologist and co-owner of Still Point Wellness.

Some say that seasonal stress is caused by the disruption of our circadian rhythms due to shorter days and less exposure to sunlight. The infrared light utilized in both the sauna and the Migun massage bed can help by allowing the body to experience the healing part of the natural light spectrum without the danger of ultraviolet rays or overheating. In addition, infrared light also relaxes the nervous system and muscle tissue, aids in weight loss, relieves pain and increases circulation. Infrared saunas have been shown to aid in the treatment of chronic health problems, such as high blood pressure, congestive heart failure and rheumatoid arthritis.

The Migun massage bed combines the benefits of far infrared light with massage, allowing clients to spot target areas of pain or inflammation while unwinding on the warm table.

Clients can choose to listen to soothing music or meditate in silence during a relaxation room session.

“The relaxation room was specifically designed for couples or friends to experience together. Our Float and Massage package is our most popular offer right now because it works perfectly for two people.The relaxation room is another great way for people to connect and share an experience,” says Costanzo.

All clients are encouraged to take advantage of Still Point Wellness’ tranquil environment before and after scheduled appointments. Browse through the library of inspirational books, sip hot herbal tea, and cuddle in soft blankets in front of a beautiful saltwater fishtank.

Now through the end of February, add on the Relaxation Room to any service at 50% off.

Still Point Wellness is a family owned and operated boutique spa in Asheville, North Carolina with hundreds of five-star reviews. The spa offers an array of unique services including Salt Water Floatation, Esalen Massage and Somatic Psychology and is dedicated to helping clients experience the benefits of mindfulness, connect to their bodies wisdom and live to their full potential. For more information, visit w​ ww.stillpointwell.com