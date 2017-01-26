Press release from Asheville Grown Business Alliance:

RSVP: http://bit.ly/2kqigRB

BRINGING BACK THE LOCAL SOCIAL

ASHEVILLE – We’re launching this brave new year off with a celebration of our community and bringing back our beloved Local Socials!

Date: Monday, February 13, 2017

Location: Smoky Park Supper Club, 350 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC 28801

Please join us for this FREE event at the gorgeous Smoky Park Supper Club, nestled by the river near the River Arts District.

Local Socials are intentional gatherings of people in our local business community. Collaboration is key to our resilience and our goal is to strengthen Asheville’s unique character, grow better businesses and open opportunities for more dynamic and democratic work-spaces.

We’re bringing together those that have key knowledge and experience, helping to boost our local economy and grow our network. We’ll start with 30 minutes introducing the work of the organizers listed below. Each has a myriad of free resources that we feel are key to growing successful and resilient local businesses.

We’re proud to introduce you to these resourceful Local Social partners dedicated to growing a strong local economy:

Duane Adams, AB Tech Small Business Center

Sandra Dennison, Small Business Technology and Development Center

Tommy Dennison, Carolina Small Business Development Fund

Dana Frankel, Brenda Mills & Sam Powers, Economic Development Department, City of Asheville

Meghan Rogers, Benjamin Colvin, Nicole Bentley, Asheville Downtown Association

Franzi Charen, Michele Bryan & the AGBA Steering Committee, Asheville Grown Business Alliance

Come learn more about our work and share with us what is new for you in this year ahead!

Tickets are free, but please RSVP HERE as space is limited and we will sell out.

There will be a cash bar, local snacks will be provided.