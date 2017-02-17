Buncombe Health Care Town Hall on Repeal of ACA

With the Republican majority in Congress, and President Trump both calling for repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a Town Hall meeting focused on the human impact of repeal is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at Highland Brewing located at 12 Old Charlotte Hwy in east Asheville.

Sponsored by Health Care CPR, a newly formed citizens group, the Town Hall meeting is designed to allow ordinary citizens to share their stories about access to health care in Buncombe County.

Health Care CPR invited both Representative Mark Meadows and Patrick McHenry to attend the Town Hall. Representative McHenry’s office declined the invitation and Representative Meadows’ office has not responded.

To set the stage, and tell us what’s at stake, three experts will discuss the legal, financial and medical impact of ACA repeal. Jaclyn Kiger of Pisgah Legal Services, John Wingerter at Council on Aging and Dr. Olson Huff will make presentations. This will be followed by public testimony on the individual impact of access to health care. Jake Quinn of Asheville will moderate the Town Hall meeting.

“With so much fear, uncertainty and doubt about the future of health care, we are hopeful an outcome of this event will be that Congressmen McHenry and Meadows will not seek to punish their constituents who finally have access to health care,” says Health Care CPR member Chris Pelly.

“Although Republicans in Congress have voted over 50 times to repeal the ACA, little thought until now has gone into what will replace it. This event is designed to be a reality check,” says Health Care CPR member Beth Jezek.

Health Care CPR member Vijay Kapoor, a small business owner whose family receives their health care through the ACA, stated, “It’s disappointing that on such an important issue, our elected representatives would not take the time to hear from their constituents during Congress’ recess.”