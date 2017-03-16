Press release:
The Magnetic Theatre is adding two late-night offerings to its lineup, beginning in April: Jeff Messer’s Maintaining an Election and The SuperHappy Radio Hour!
Much like his daily iHeartRadio talk show, Jeff Messer’s Maintaining an Election will be a political satire-driven entertainment, with the latest headlines and news as well as interviews with local social and political figures, live music, and comedy, in a 90-minute format (with intermission). Unlike the FCC-adherent radio show, Maintaining an Election will have a slightly edgy flavor. As an April Fool’s joke, the show debuts Saturday, April 1, at a special time: 7:30 PM. Subsequent performances will take place the first Saturday of each month at 10:30 PM.
And the SuperHappy crew, best-known thus far for the monthly SuperHappy Trivia Challenge, are cooking up still more madness! Debuting Friday, April 7, at 10:30 PM, The SuperHappy Radio Hour revives classic radio theatre as some of Asheville’s funniest people record an hour-long podcast comedy, complete with live foley effects and music. Subsequent performances will take place the first Friday of each month, also at 10:30 PM.
Both Maintaining an Election and The SuperHappy Radio Hour will be presented at Magnetic 375 (375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District). Tickets for each show are only $8, only at the door.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.