Press release:

The Magnetic Theatre is adding two late-night offerings to its lineup, beginning in April: Jeff Messer’s Maintaining an Election and The SuperHappy Radio Hour!

Much like his daily iHeartRadio talk show, Jeff Messer’s Maintaining an Election will be a political satire-driven entertainment, with the latest headlines and news as well as interviews with local social and political figures, live music, and comedy, in a 90-minute format (with intermission). Unlike the FCC-adherent radio show, Maintaining an Election will have a slightly edgy flavor. As an April Fool’s joke, the show debuts Saturday, April 1, at a special time: 7:30 PM. Subsequent performances will take place the first Saturday of each month at 10:30 PM.

And the SuperHappy crew, best-known thus far for the monthly SuperHappy Trivia Challenge, are cooking up still more madness! Debuting Friday, April 7, at 10:30 PM, The SuperHappy Radio Hour revives classic radio theatre as some of Asheville’s funniest people record an hour-long podcast comedy, complete with live foley effects and music. Subsequent performances will take place the first Friday of each month, also at 10:30 PM.

Both Maintaining an Election and The SuperHappy Radio Hour will be presented at Magnetic 375 (375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District). Tickets for each show are only $8, only at the door.