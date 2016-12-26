Press release from Smith-McDowell House:

Asheville, NC – January 21, 2017 The Crafty Historian series of children’s craft workshops begins the New Year on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:30am – 12:30pm with Morse Code Bracelets. Using Friendship Bracelet techniques, we will incorporate the dots and dashes of Morse code to spell out a name. Participants may also create a second bracelet for a friend.

Although Morse code is not in wide spread use today, it remains among aficionados as a sort of secret language, although the universal code for HELP is still the dot-dot-dot dash-dash-dash dot-dot-dot code for SOS. Some HAM radio operators still use it, but it is not a license requirement any longer.

Participants for this workshop need to be able to tie a square knot (right over left, left over right). Reservations are required and may be made by phone (253-9231) or online at www.wnchistory.org/ educationalprograms.html (scroll to the bottom of the page for Crafty Historian information). Fee for the workshop is $7 to cover the cost of supplies. Reservation deadline is Thursday, January 19.

Direct link to registration form:

https://goo.gl/forms/0tbENO9xS 4ZRbrl72