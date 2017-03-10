Press release from Pam England:

(ASHEVILLE) March 9, 2016—With our focus on prenatal care and birth, the final phase of the childbearing year—postpartum and the transition to parenthood—is often neglected. Renowned author and founder of Birthing From Within, PAM ENGLAND will present her informative workshop “The Birth Warrior Returns: Tasks, Gates, and Ceremonies” on March 25 for pregnant and postpartum women/couples, counselors, birth professionals, and lactation consultants.

During this uplifting three-hour workshop, participants will hear a Great Story, journey through the Nine Birth Story Gates, gain support for postpartum mood disorders, learn about holistic physical recovery and personal rituals that guide and celebrate the transition to motherhood and fatherhood.

Facilitator and author Pam England has a unique talent for guiding women during their childbearing year by synthesizing mythology, philosophy, art, psychology, rituals, and research. England is the author of best-selling Birthing From Within, Labyrinth of Birth, and her newest book, Ancient Map for Modern Birth: Preparation, Passage, and Personal Growth during Your Childbearing Year — which will be featured during a book signing at Malaprops Bookstore on March 23, 7 pm.

“RETURN OF THE BIRTH WARRIOR,” co-sponsored by Home Grown Babies, will take place on March 25 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the JCC, 236 Charlotte St. Asheville. For reservations or more information, call (505) 377-8282 or visit www.SevenGatesMedia.com. Registration is $65. If you are pregnant or postpartum, don’t miss this rare visit of Pam (who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico) to our community!