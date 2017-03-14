Press release from the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, McDowell County Center:
When
6:00 – 8:00 pm, March 27, 2017
Where
McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Rd, Marion, NC 28752
Want to get your food into local markets? Want to have access to a commercial kitchen? If you want to provide input on a facility that has the potential to provide much needed infrastructure for McDowell County to decrease food insecurity while increasing market opportunities for farmers and food entrepreneurs, please come to this meeting.
We’re hosting a dinner meeting to discuss the draft program plan with financial analysis for a Community Food & Health Hub on Monday evening from 6 to 8 pm. This meeting is a follow-up to several stakeholder meetings to find out community needs for a “Hub”. We still need your input to develop this Hub that will be of value to our food system. Please RSVP by March 23, 652-8104 or Jane McDaniel.
The feasibility study was made possible by grants from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust.
